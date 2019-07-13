Two cops held for stealing impounded bikes

FAISALABAD: Police on Saturday arrested two policemen red-handed while stealing two impounded motorcycles from the Police Lines here. The police arrested accused Ishtiaq and Babar. The accused were arrested with the help of the CCTV cameras. According to City police SHO, Syed Riaz Athwal, the arrested cops had confessed to their crime and told that had so far stolen one dozen motorbikes from the Police Lines and sold them in local market. Later, on their pointation, the police also arrested Naveed Ahmad from Children Hospital who was co-accused in the theft of motorcycles from the Police Lines.