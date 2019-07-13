22 nanbais arrested for violating new pricelist

PESHAWAR: The district administration, during a crackdown against nanbais, arrested 22 who were violating official pricelist, said an official of administration here on Saturday.

The district administration, after successful talks with Nanbai Association, had fixed a new price of 190 grams roti at Rs15.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar checked different markets in Hayatabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-III Sara Tawab Umer raided nanbai shops on the University Road, Saddar and Additional Assistant Commissioner Asif Iqbal visited the Kohat Road, interior city and Warsak road.

The teams arrested 22 nanbais for overcharging customers. The official said that action would be taken against those violating the government pricelist.

During a press conference at Peshawar Press Club earlier in the day, Nanbai Association President Haji Iqbal and General Secretary Haleem Sheikh Mohmand demanded that the weight of baked roti should be 175 grams.