BISP beneficiaries stage demo

JHANG: Scores of women, who were receiving money through the Benazir Income Support Programme, on Saturday staged a demonstration for delay in the release of their payments. The aggrieved poor women alleged that the government had released Rs 5,000 quarterly installment in the last month, which was not being paid to them. They demanded the authorities take notice of their problem and release their payments at the earliest.
