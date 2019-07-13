close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

BISP beneficiaries stage demo

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

JHANG: Scores of women, who were receiving money through the Benazir Income Support Programme, on Saturday staged a demonstration for delay in the release of their payments. The aggrieved poor women alleged that the government had released Rs 5,000 quarterly installment in the last month, which was not being paid to them. They demanded the authorities take notice of their problem and release their payments at the earliest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus