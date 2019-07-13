close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

CM opens Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz Programme

Top Story

 
July 14, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz Programme at the Greater Iqbal Park here on Saturday. The CM visited the Police Khidmat Markaz and reviewed the services being provided to the citizens. He was briefed about the 14 services provided to the citizens at Police Khidmat Marakiz and Mobile Police Marakiz.

