Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Pakistani mafia acting like Sicilian’s, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the Pakistani mafia uses tricks such as blackmail and threats to pressurise the judiciary and other institutions just like the Sicilian mafia.

The prime minister in a post on Twitter said, “In a similar vein to the 'Sicilian mafia', the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurise state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad.”

In another tweet, the prime minister, while quoting the saying of Hazrat Ali (RA) from Nahjul Balagha, said, “The poverty of the people is the actual cause of the devastation and ruination of a country and the main cause of the poverty of the people is the desire of its ruler and officers to amass wealth and possessions whether by fair or foul means.”

