Extreme hot, humid weather may put strain on heart

Rawalpindi : The extreme hot and humid weather conditions put a greater strain on the heart of both healthy persons and chronic patients but people with heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases are at greater risk of contracting life-threatening conditions.

The heart has to work harder during heat and humidity that may bring on angina symptoms.

In hot weather conditions, the body sweats to cool itself down but during the process, the body loses more fluids that can drop blood pressure and make heart beat faster.

When the weather is hot, the core body temperature increases and to control it, the blood circulation increases towards periphery, legs and arms, vasodilation (dilation of blood vessels) occurs at the periphery that decreases blood pressure and increases the heart rate.

Also the body starts sweating heavily causing loss of fluids and salts that also causes increase in heart rate and decrease in blood pressure putting extra burden on the heart, explained Executive Director of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Major General (r) Azhar Mehmood Kayani while talking to ‘The News’ on effects of hot and humid weather on the heart.

He added for healthy persons, the effects may be less damaging until they stay hydrated by taking sufficient quantity of fluids and salts but for heart patients, the hot and humid weather conditions may be highly damaging and critical because the heart rate increases and the patients who have had angina may feel chest pain or suffer heart attack.

The heart patients must avoid exposure to heat and try to stay in cooler environment otherwise they may suffer from serious complications, he said.

Studies reveal that higher humidity, more moisture in the air, can interfere with the body’s ability to sweat and cool off.

Heat and sweating can also lower the amount of fluid in the body, which can reduce blood volume and lead to dehydration. This may create strain on the heart.

The existing hot and humid weather conditions in Pakistan has much damaging effect on heart patients as it increases the chances of heart failure among patients who have had a heart attack earlier, said General Kayani.

He added that if you are a heart patient, your heart may not afford extra strain and may not work harder in the heat to maintain cooler body temperatures so you need extra care and must avoid exposure to hot weather conditions.

If you are not a patient of heart failure or blood pressure, you should take salted water after having heavy sweating to avoid loss of essential fluids and salts and both the healthy persons and chronic patients should increase intake of water in hot weather, he said.

He added that one must keep oneself hydrated by drinking plenty of water but if your fluid intake is restricted because of some medical condition like heart failure, you must visit your physician for advice.

Talking on how to avoid complications, General Kayani said both the healthy persons and patients with heart condition should wear light-coloured, lightweight and loose clothing having loose collar.

Try to not to wear socks and stay in cooler environment.

Heart patients should get their dose of medicines adjusted and avoid exposure to sun during the hottest hours of the day, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., he said.

He added that heart patients must avoid heavy, spicy and fried food during hot and humid weather and should avoid fats as well.

With the rise in mercury, your heart has to beat faster and work harder to pump blood to the surface of your skin to assist with sweating to cool your body and if the body cannot cool itself enough, the strain is put on the heart and organs can begin to suffer damage -- a potentially fatal condition known as heat stroke.

Studies reveal that if you have a baby or young child with complex congenital heart disease, try to avoid exposing your child to extremely high temperatures.

Elderly people and very young children are more at risk from extreme temperatures as they have more difficulty in regulating their body temperature because of low immunity.