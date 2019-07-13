Four armed men held outside anti-terrorism court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Police arrested four armed men outside Anti-Terrorism Court and recovered weapons from them.
The arrested persons were identified as Adeel, Shani and their two unidentified accomplices. Racecourse police claimed a case against the four persons was already registered in Islampura police station on charges of firing on their opponent and a head constable in the sessions court.
LAHORE : Police arrested four armed men outside Anti-Terrorism Court and recovered weapons from them.
The arrested persons were identified as Adeel, Shani and their two unidentified accomplices. Racecourse police claimed a case against the four persons was already registered in Islampura police station on charges of firing on their opponent and a head constable in the sessions court.