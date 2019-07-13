close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Four armed men held outside anti-terrorism court

Lahore

July 14, 2019

LAHORE : Police arrested four armed men outside Anti-Terrorism Court and recovered weapons from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Adeel, Shani and their two unidentified accomplices. Racecourse police claimed a case against the four persons was already registered in Islampura police station on charges of firing on their opponent and a head constable in the sessions court.

