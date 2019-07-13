close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

BISE toppers to be named today

Lahore

July 14, 2019

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce names of top position holders of metric (10th class) annual examination 2019 on Sunday (today).

This would be followed by announcement of detailed results of the students appeared in the exam on July 15 (Monday).

A prize-distribution ceremony in the honour of position-holder students will also be held at a local hotel on Monday where Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz will be the chief guest. The students can check their results on July 15 at official website of BISE or by sending an SMS containing their roll number to 80029, said a Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore spokesperson.

