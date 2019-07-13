PSMC demands uniform import policy

KARACHI: Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC) stakeholders group has appealed the prime minister to protect the fundamental rights of the Pakistan Steel Mills dealers, commercial importers against the discriminatory steel import tariff concession enjoyed by other steel mills.

PSMC stakeholders group in a statement on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan for uniform steel import policy for all importers.

During a meeting with Prime Minister in Governor House, Shamoon Baqir Ali, chairman, Karachi Iron and Steel Merchants Association (KISMA), pointed out budget anomalies and handed over important proposals demanding abolition of five percent additional customs duty and regulatory duty.

In budget anomalies, they said, customs duty increased from 2.0 percent to 7.0 percent on sudden basis, which would totally finish their business of secondary steel imports.

If additional customs duty is only 2.0 percent on import of prime material, how could an importer of secondary material, survive with additional customs duty of 7.0 percent, they asked. “We request and demand for the withdrawal of the same immediately,” they said.

KISMA proposed to either remove the RD on all imports or it should be imposed on those given relief.