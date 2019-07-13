Mansehra LG members allege favouritism in uplift schemes

MANSEHRA: Members of the district council have announced to move Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against what they said favouritism and anomalies allegedly committed by district nazim in the execution of development schemes since the inception of the present local governments in 2015.

“We have gathered documentary record and taking it to the anti-corruption authorities as financial corruption is involved in the execution of development schemes since this district government was established about four years ago,” Mohsin Khan, a member of the district council, told reporters on Saturday.

Flanked by some other members of the council, Mohsin said that District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam violating the Local Government Act 2013, granted development schemes to avoid the wrath of parliamentary leaders in the district council.

“Every member of the district council has an equal right in the share of development funds but huge funds were granted on favouritism to create means of embezzlement,” he alleged.

He added that there were anomalies in the execution of development schemes during the last four years and once the Anti-Corruption Establishment would technically inspect those schemes, everything would be cleared.

Fida Khan told reporters that a group of district council members had already moved court and stayed awarding of fresh schemes.

The district nazim and his allies distributed development funds among themselves and the rest of the councillors were denied development schemes or got meagre funds, he added.