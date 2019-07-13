Missing youth reunites with family

LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Saturday claimed to have reunited a missing youth with his family at Lakki Marwat Police Station. Rahimullah, 22, had gone missing from Lakki city on June 26, prompting his father Asmatullah to approach the police when he and other family members failed to find any clue about him. A police official said the youth belonged to the Ilawalkhel village and he was residing with his family in Haqdadabad locality of the Lakki city. “After registration of a case in a daily diary, the police interrogated several suspects and obtained the caller data record of mobile phones being used by missing youth,” he maintained. The police learnt that the youth had gone to Rawalpindi and was staying with his relatives there. “The youth, Rahimullah, was brought back to Lakki city and reunited with his family at the police station,” he added. During initial interrogation, he told police he had left home and switched off his mobile phones after quarrelling with his brother Safiullah over smoking.