Official lauds Lakki admin’s role on RTS Act awareness

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Services Commissioner Faheem Wazir has acknowledged the active role of the district administration about the dissemination of RTS Act and raising awareness among people about the benefits of the law introduced by the provincial government. The official was speaking at a function at the district headquarters complex Tajazai where he presented a shied to Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir for raising awareness among people about the RTS Act. District monitoring officer of RTS Afaq Khattak and other officials were present as well.