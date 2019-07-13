close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Youth stabs uncle to death

Peshawar

CHAKDARA: A youth stabbed his uncle to death at Khadgazai Bala in Lower Dir district on Saturday, police said. They said that 45-year-old Said Wali exchanged harsh words with his nephew, Attiqullah, 18, after forbidding him to stay away from bad company. The angry Attiqullah, a second-year student, stabbed him to death.

