Youth stabs uncle to death

CHAKDARA: A youth stabbed his uncle to death at Khadgazai Bala in Lower Dir district on Saturday, police said. They said that 45-year-old Said Wali exchanged harsh words with his nephew, Attiqullah, 18, after forbidding him to stay away from bad company. The angry Attiqullah, a second-year student, stabbed him to death.
