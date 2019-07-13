Deby lifts Chad social media restrictions

N’DJAMENA: Chad President Idriss Deby said Saturday he was lifting social media restrictions which were imposed more than a year ago for "security reasons."

"For some months, security requirements led the government to toughen access conditions and control measures for electronic communications," Deby said in a closing address to a digital forum in the capital N´Djamena.

"These measures were imposed in a context of terrorist threats (but)" the current situation " leads me ... to instruct the firms concerned to lift immediately the restriction on electronic communications," said Deby.

On Saturday afternoon, it was possible to access social media applications including Whatsapp and Twitter, an AFP journalist reported.

Access was cut to social media in March last year as public opposition mounted over Deby´s plans to push through changes to the constitution shoring up his power after almost three decades in office.

Access remained possible using VPN networks but use of those is costly in one of the world´s poorest nations.

Barely five percent of the population enjoy internet access. Chad is a Western ally in the fight against jihadist groups in Africa and notably faces threats from Boko Haram, which has made several deadly incursions into its territory in recent months.

The largely desert north, bordering Sudan, Libya and Niger, is highly volatile while several rebel groups have set up base just over the border with Libya.