Sudan protesters rally to mourn comrades

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of Sudanese protesters rallied across three cities Saturday to mourn dozens of demonstrators killed in a brutal raid on a Khartoum sit-in last month, witnesses said.

Crowds of protesters were violently dispersed by men in military fatigues in a pre-dawn raid on a protest site outside the army headquarters on June 3, shooting and beating demonstrators who had camped there for weeks demanding a civilian rule.

The protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, had called for marches across the country on Saturday to mark the 40th day of mourning since the raid that trigged an international outrage. Chanting "Blood for blood, we won't accept compensations," crowds of protesters marched through the main streets of the Red Sea coastal city of Port Sudan, and central cities of Madani and Al-Obeid, witnesses said.

Many protesters were carrying banners that read: "Justice for Martyrs" while others held photographs of demonstrators killed in the raid.