Sun Jul 14, 2019
Ex-Tehran mayor goes on trial over wife’s murder

World

 
TEHRAN: The high-profile trial opened Saturday of a former Tehran mayor charged with murdering his wife, Iranian media reported.

Prominent reformist Mohammad Ali Najafi appeared in a Tehran criminal court, accused of shooting his second wife Mitra Ostad at their home in the Iranian capital. The charge sheet read out in court included murder, assault, battery and illegal possession of a weapon. The prosecutor also read out a statement from the former mayor, who claimed his wife once threatened him with a knife during one of their frequent arguments. Ostad's body was found in the bathtub after Najafi turned himself in and confessed to killing her on May 28.-- AFP

