PCB, SLC officials to meet in London

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are likely to make headway in paving the way for a two-Test series, most probably to be hosted by Pakistan in the first week of October.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that officials of both cricket boards will meet on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in London from July 15-20. “There are very good chances that the countries will decide on a roadmap for holding the two-Test series, most likely in Pakistan,” the source said.

The source said if both boards agree, a SLC delegation will visit Pakistan in August to inspect security measures in Lahore and Karachi.

“There are two proposals, one of which is to hold a Test each in Lahore and Dubai. The PCB, however, is adamant that both matches should be played in Pakistan — in Lahore and Karachi,” the source said.

The decision on the future of the series is expected to be taken after the security team submits its findings to the SLC.

If everything goes according to plan, it will be for the first time in nine years that an ICC full member country will visit Pakistan for a Test series.

Sri Lanka were the last team coming to Pakistan for a Test series in 2009.