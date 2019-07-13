Gatlin out-sprints Lyles in Monaco

MONACO: Controversial American Justin Gatlin out sprinted up-and-coming compatriot Noah Lyles in the 100 metres at Friday’s Diamond League athletics meet in Monaco where Sifan Hassan set a new world best in the women’s mile.

In balmy conditions at a packed Stade Louis II, the 37-year-old Gatlin kept both his nerve and form after an average start to streak through the finish line in 9.91 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second ahead of much-vaunted Lyles, 21.

“It was a technical race tonight,” said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic gold medallist and current world champion who served a doping ban between 2006-10.

“I just kept focused as I knew Noah would be coming after me like a bat out of hell!” Gatlin told AFP.

There was an outstanding performance in the women’s mile, which is not an Olympic or world distance, as Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Hassan came home in 4min 12.33sec, smashing by 0.23 seconds the previous best set in 1996 by Russian Svetlana Masterkova.

Hassan, twice European champion over 1500m and once 5000m gold medallist, cracked the field with two laps to go and streaked through the line with teeth gritted, collapsing as the timer flashed up her feat.