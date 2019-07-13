Amir captures WBC crown

JEDDAH: Amir Khan claimed the World Boxing Council international welterweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Australian Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia.

Amir floored Dib in the second round with a fierce left hook at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. A rapid combination of punches then saw Dib fall to the canvas again, prompting his corner to throw in the towel.

After the fight, Amir said he wanted to face former four-weight world champion Manny Pacquiao next.

Dib only took the fight in June after Amir’s original opponent Neeraj Goyat withdrew after being injured in a car crash.

It was an explosive display by Amir, who was looking to bounce back from his controversial defeat by World Boxing Organisation welterweight champion Terence Crawford in April, which saw him accused of “quitting” after his corner pulled him out following a low blow from the American in the sixth round.

After flooring Dib with a counter left hook in the second, another left hook in the third saw the Australian shaken but able to stay on his feet.

There would be no escape in the fourth, though, as a double left hook followed up by a rapid combination saw Dib go down again and prompt the towel to be thrown.

The Sydney-born fighter, who has held a world title at featherweight, moved up to make his welterweight debut having only been confirmed as Amir’s opponent last month.

He described the opportunity as his “real-life Rocky moment”, but was unable to cope with Amir’s superior speed and power.

Having disposed of the Australian, Amir told TalkSport, “We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let’s hope he comes to Saudi Arabia.

“Hopefully we come back again at the end of the year and bring Pacquiao here.”

On the Dib fight, he said he felt “very comfortable”. “I slowed myself down a little bit instead of rushing all the time,” he added. “I was seeing everything, making sure I was putting in the right shots.”