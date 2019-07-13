Ponting backs England to win

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has predicted that hosts England will emerge as the ICC World Cup 2019 champions, ahead of their clash against New Zealand in the final at Lord’s on Sunday (today).

Hosts England are competing in a World Cup final for the first time since 1992, thanks to back-to-back wins over quality opponents in their last three games.

Ponting, who was Australia’s assistant coach for the tournament, believed that England, playing their fourth World Cup final, will emerge victorious.

“I think England will win,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “I said before the tournament started that I thought they’d be exceptionally hard to beat. I had them as the favourites coming in, nothing changes now.”

The two-time World Cup-winning captain also praised Australia’s Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, who will make their second successive appearance in a World Cup final. He, however, believed that England, with the quality of talent they possess, stand as firm favourites.

“New Zealand have done amazingly well to get into the final and well done to them. Two consecutive World Cup finals is an awesome achievement for that group, and they’ll have some experiences to take out of that last final, whereas none of the England players have played in a final before,” he said.