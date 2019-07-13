Four armed men held outside anti-terrorism court in Lahore

LAHORE: Police arrested four armed men outside Anti-Terrorism Court and recovered weapons from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Adeel, Shani and their two unidentified accomplices. Racecourse police claimed a case against the four persons was already registered in Islampura police station on charges of firing on their opponent and a head constable in the sessions court.

Father of three shot dead: A father of three was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Hanjarwal area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Asif was asleep outside his house when unidentified persons shot at and wounded him. Hearing the gunshots, residents woke up and rushed to the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The body was removed to morgue.

commits suicide: A 28-year-old man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Shadbagh area on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bilal. His family said he committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. He was removed to hospital where he expired. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: At least five people were killed and 965 injured in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 846 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 563 baldly injured victims of accidents were removed to hospitals and 402 persons sustaining minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

arrested: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Civil Lines and City arrested four car and bike thieves and recovered cars and bikes from their possession.

The arrested criminals were identified as Farhan, Kashmira Masih, Ishfaq and Azhar Abbas. Police recovered six cars, 14 bikes and a rickshaw from their possession.

BISE toppers to be named today: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce names of top position holders of metric (10th class) annual examination 2019 on Sunday (today). This would be followed by announcement of detailed results of the students appeared in the exam on July 15 (Monday).

A prize-distribution ceremony in the honour of position-holder students will also be held at a local hotel on Monday where Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz will be the chief guest.

The students can check their results on July 15 at official website of BISE or by sending an SMS containing their roll number to 80029, said a Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore spokesperson.