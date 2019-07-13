close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

PIA Tokyo flight escapes accident

ISLAMABAD: PIA Islamabad-Japan flight PK852 has narrowly escaped an accident due to tyres burst on runway.

As per media reports, PIA Japan bound flight PK852 was ready to take off for Japan and all of a sudden its tyres burst on runway.

This flight was to stop at Beijing airport for an hour. In addition to Pakistanis, a good number of Chinese were also on board the plane.

