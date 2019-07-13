Senate Sectt objects to 2 requisitions by opposition

ISLAMABAD: The Senate opposition's combined bid to 'summon' a session to push for removal of incumbent Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani faced hiccups, as the Senate Secretariat Saturday objected to the filing of two requisitions by the opposition parties.

The secretariat pointed out that there was no explanation in the rules for summoning a session on the basis of two requisitions and asked the opposition to first make it clear on the basis of which requisition it wanted to summon the session.

The secretariat said after the opposition’s explanation, the session would be summoned.

In response to the two requisitions aimed at seeking removal of Sadiq Sanjrani and getting Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo elected, the government with its allied parties, a day earlier, filed a no-trust resolution against the Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwala.

Meanwhile, taking exception to the Senate Secretariat’s objection to the opposition’s requisition of a session, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said the government was using the delaying tactics.