close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Official lauds Lakki admin’s role in RTS Act awareness

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Services Commissioner Faheem Wazir has acknowledged the active role of the district administration about the dissemination of RTS Act and raising awareness among people about the benefits of the law introduced by the provincial government. The official was speaking at a function at the district headquarters complex Tajazai where he presented a shied to Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir for raising awareness among people about the RTS Act. District monitoring officer of RTS Afaq Khattak and other officials were present as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus