CM for timely completion of Swat Motorway

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of Swat Motorway.

Chairing a meeting about development of communication infrastructure in the province, the chief minister said he would soon inspect the project. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister Communication & Work Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C&W, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority MD and other officials, said a handout.

He asked the authorities to expedite work on the design revision of the second phase of the project from Chakdara to Mingora and final design for the phase-3 of the project from Mingora to Chakri Bagh Dheri.

He also directed the authorities to ensure timely construction and blacktopping of 35.25km Mingora-Malam Jabba road and also sought feasibility report of Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway. Mahmood Khan stated that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway would ensure access of the newly merged tribal districts to major routes, which would boost trade and commerce. The chief minister said that Hazara Motorway, Swat Motorway and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway will connect major cities of the province and ensure easy trade communication for the entire region alongside boosting tourism. The chief minister was also briefed on the progress of Malam Jabba road, Sherkot-Hangu road and the preparation of design for the third phase of Swat Motorway, which includes the 42km road from Mingora to Bagh Dheri. He was informed that 40 percent survey for the third phase of the project has been completed and it would have a total of five interchanges.

CS briefed on KPRA functions, achievements

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Salim has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) is playing a progressive role in revenue generation and directed the staff for adopting the more professional attitude.

He said this during his visit to KPRA head office, said a press release issued here on Saturday. KPRA Director General Tahir Orakzai gave a detailed presentation on the activities, achievements and future plans of the authority.

The chief secretary examined various sections of the authority including Tax Facilitation Center, conference room, audit wing, computer labs. He appreciated the facilities, infrastructure and the achievements of the authority and said it has shown outstanding role in improving revenue. The chief secretary said praised the efforts and that tax-payers are playing a vital role in the provincial development and their trust in the authority is highly important for the enhancement of maximum revenue. He and urged the team for professionalism, integrity and tax payers-oriented facilitation in revenue collection.