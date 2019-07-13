close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Shahbaz skips hearing in Ashiana case

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday skipped his appearance before an accountability court in the Ashiana Housing case due to medical reasons.

As the hearing commenced, the counsel for Shahbaz filed an application before the court contending that his client could not appear before the court due to severe back pain. The counsel implored the court to grant exemption to his client from appearing in Saturday’s hearing. The court after accepting Shahbaz’s plea adjourned the hearing by July 24.

However, the co-accused in the case including former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema were present in the court.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus