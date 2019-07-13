Probe into judge’s video is judiciary’s job: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the judiciary should hold an investigation into the video clips about the Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik rather than the government, as the issue pertained to it under the relevant laws.

“It is the judiciary’s responsibility,” he said in an interview with a private TV.

Replying to a query about allegations in the video clips against the accountability judge who had sentenced PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in a NAB reference, the president said there were relevant institutions, which could carry out an investigation into such issues.

The issue could be used in the political arena and still he would wait for the outcome of investigations, the president added.

“In the past, the judiciary has been pressurised but it is not possible in this era,” he said.

He said all the institutions should function independently and this should be the ultimate goal and vision of all.

He was of the view that if the government carried out investigation into the issue, it would become controversial.

The president also called upon elimination of discrimination system between the powerful elitist class and the poor, saying justice could not be established in Pakistan until all citizens were treated equally.

He maintained that the government was facing a stiff resistance, as it had taken a stance to eliminate corruption.

“It is facing such a strong resistance, as the society was built upon those false bricks of corruption. I wish the (PTI) government good luck in its endeavour against corruption,” he added.

The president said when he was jailed as politician, he shared the same cell with four other inmates and ate the same food.

He maintained that the PML-N and PPP leadership would all agree over the issue of discrimination but when asked about a specific case, they would show tilt. About the opposition’s no-trust move against the Senate chairman, the president opined that he was apolitical under the oath of his office and would not show any political inclination.

Political tussles usually continued in democratic systems and hovered around the number games, he added.

The president said in political tussles, it could not happen that the opposition went ahead with its tactics and the government sat idle, as both were in search of votes.

The government had the responsibility to counter the opposition’s threats, he said, adding that he did not see any exceptional thing if the government brought about a motion against the Senate deputy chairman. However, he refused to comment on whether the government would succeed in defending the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during the no-trust move.

“Those countries which had set their future goals did not destabilise their governments, parliaments, and judiciary.

This tussle should not make inroads into the basic objectives set by the country,” he added.

Still, he said, the PTI government had its direction for a Naya Pakistan by ending corruption which corresponded with his views and even every Pakistan who did not want to see any corruption in Pakistan.

About sending reference against the superior judiciary judges, the president said under the relevant laws if he received such documents he was bound to forward them to relevant forums as he could not sit over them.

The president said he had full trust in the state institutions, including the Supreme Judicial Council and the Supreme Court, parliament and the government.

“I have full confidence that they will perform their duties proficiently,” he added.

To a question, the president said the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were two different institutions and agreed that the NAB should exert its independence and carry out its functions without being influenced.

The president was of opinion that it was duty of the government to stop corruption, as it had to keep an eye on it at every level. The government should send big cases to the NAB and the latter should investigate against all.

He explained that functioning of the two institutions of the state should not be confused, as the government had to keep a check on corruption at the lower level due to its vast human resources.

About the government’s concerns over the production orders of parliamentarians facing criminal cases, the president said a debate was going on which should be settled in the assembly.

He said the production orders were issued in the past to enable the members to attend the daily business of Parliament and cited that a PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly member was killed but the accused, also a member, attended the session under the production order and took oath.

To a question about the production orders of two members from the tribal districts, the president said he was biased towards those political leaders who had been sponsored or had outside links and worked against the interests of Pakistan. The president said the presentation he had received about certain detained members of Parliament should also be shared with Parliament.

About formulation of the debt inquiry commission, the president said the opposition should also cooperate with the government, as it was claiming itself as corruption-free.

He also stressed cooperation between the provincial and federal governments for resolution of the civic problems.

“Improvements could be made in 18th Amendment but it could not be rolled back,” he said, adding that the capacity building of provincial governments should be made in different areas.