Sun Jul 14, 2019
CDA anti-encroachment drive continues

Islamabad

 
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and concerned formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) continued anti-encroachment drive on Saturday despite weekly holiday, says a press release.

During this drive, obstructions on the roads, streets and pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the buildings, car sheds / parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens established and encroachments in the green belts and open spaces were targeted.

In this connection, Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation in sector G-6 and removed several encroachments, obstructing pedestrian movement, from state land. During this operation, fences and grills installed in front of 31 houses and security cabins constructed illegally in front of three (03) houses were removed from street no.31, 35, 36, 38 and 39 of sector G-6/2.

Similarly, fences, security cabins, bath rooms and other encroachments were removed from the street no.1 and 3 of sector G-6/3.

