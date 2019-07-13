Cleanliness drive in Islamabad launched

Islamabad : In an effort to jump start cleanliness drive in federal capital, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration through the chief commissioner’s office launched a combined initiative on Saturday, says a press release.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and ICT staff and officers collaborated in this effort. The objective of the same was to clean up the city. During this activity not only sweeping of the city was carried out but the elements involved in the littering were also fined accordingly.

This activity was participated by staff of relevant formations of MCI while the magistrates were deployed to supervise the cleanliness operation. During this activity, in addition to the daily cleanliness operation, special cleanliness of the roads, markets and marakiz was carried out. Furthermore, machinery and staff was deployed for removal of garbage dumps from the open spaces, green belts and jungle areas. In this connection, magistrates were directed to take strict action against the elements that used to dump garbage in these areas. Cleanliness of the nullahs was also carried out so that smooth flow of water in the streams could be ensured during the monsoon.

The residents of the city have also been requested to cooperate with the departments so that city may be kept clean, neat and tidy.