340 served notices for by-laws violations

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) is exercising building control all over the city to ensure building and construction discipline in the Capital city. Implementation of building by-laws not only in the sectorial area but also in housing societies falling in capital’s territorial limits is being ensured, says a press release.

In line with directions of incumbent management regarding strict implementation of regulations, Building Control Section-II of the authority has accelerated its action and has issued 340 notices to different approved housing societies located in Zone 2, 4 and 5 for carrying out unauthorized constructions, non-conforming use and other building by-laws violations under Islamabad Zoning and Building Regulations 2005.

The purpose of serving notices is to implement the building by-laws in the housing societies so that the symmetry could be brought in the building and construction pattern which can be witnessed in sectorial area of the city. These notices were served to high rises and other buildings including 214 commercial buildings and 126 residential premises.