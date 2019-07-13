Parliamentary team hailed on World Cup win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has congratulated the Pakistan parliamentary cricket team for its victory against Bangladesh in final of Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London.
In a message, he specially congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Zahid for their “excellent performance”. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also congratulated the team for winning the World Cup. In a separate message, he appreciated the performance of parliamentary team in the tournament. The credit of winning goes to captain and entire team. A balanced team was finalised after completing trials. He said the first international tournament helped strengthen parliamentary diplomacy.
