Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

Parliamentary team hailed on World Cup win

Sports

A
APP
July 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has congratulated the Pakistan parliamentary cricket team for its victory against Bangladesh in final of Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup in London.

In a message, he specially congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Zahid for their “excellent performance”. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also congratulated the team for winning the World Cup. In a separate message, he appreciated the performance of parliamentary team in the tournament. The credit of winning goes to captain and entire team. A balanced team was finalised after completing trials. He said the first international tournament helped strengthen parliamentary diplomacy.

