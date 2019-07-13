Harmful medication

Expired medicines are being sold in supermarkets and medical stores across Pakistan, without regard for quality control. This results in hazardous side effects and puts innocent lives in danger. The root cause of this issue is the negligence of pharmaceutical companies which give expired drugs free of cost to doctors so that they can make money off of even these products.

Such dirty business practises are becoming a trend. Previous authorities may have neglected and overlooked this issue but the current government should take notice of this. Healthcare officials need to take concrete steps to stop the sale of expired medicine and save the lives of innocent people.

Asif M Umrani, Karachi