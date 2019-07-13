Small schools

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) is finalising criteria required to allow schools and clinics to lawfully operate in residential areas. The Supreme Court had previously directed all commercial entities in residential areas to be demolished. However, the SBCA has decided that it will change the law. It is considering allowing schools and clinics to operate in small plots of land. They argue that the demolition of these schools and medical centres will cause a major health crisis and the children of Sindh will not be able to get an education.

This is not the first time that the SBCA has changed the law in contravention of court orders. Children need space to run and play in and it is the duty of the government to make sure that whether it is a private or public school, the requirements for sports activities, safety and health are met. The schools that they propose to allow in such small plots do not fill the basic requirements. It is so unfortunate that these money making commercial enterprises get away as always with their agendas.

Shehri Endihya, Karachi