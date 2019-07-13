Teen stabbed to death in London named

LONDON: A teenager stabbed to death in south London has been named as Kye Manning. Emergency services were called at about 9.10pm on Thursday to Brighton Road in Croydon to reports of a stabbing.

Manning, 19, died at the scene at 9.50pm, Scotland Yard said. A post-mortem examination has taken place and the cause of death was identified as a single stab wound to the heart. A man has been charged with offences linked to the incident.

Mason Bird, 18, of Old Lodge Lane, Purley, has been charged with GBH, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said. The force said he is expected to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Four other males aged 18, 20, 17 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Detective Chief Inspector John Massey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a terrible incident which has resulted in a young man’s life being tragically cut short.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time. “We have made a number of arrests, and my officers and I will continue to work tirelessly to piece together what happened and to bring those responsible

to justice.

“However, we cannot do this alone and I would call on the community to help us solve this heinous crime.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed what took place or anyone with information about those responsible to contact police immediately.”