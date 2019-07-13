close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

Unwell Shahbaz skips NAB court hearing

July 14, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif did not appear before the accountability court in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam case hearing on Saturday.

Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel filed a plea in the accountability court on behalf of his client to grant him exemption from court appearance. The counsel told the court that the PML-N leader was “not well due to a backache” and his doctor had advised him to take rest.

The court granted the National Assembly opposition leader exemption from appearing over medical grounds. However, co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were presented before the court. The court later adjourned the hearing till July 24.

Last weekend, an aide was spotted handing Shahbaz a back support during a press conference with Maryam Nawaz, where the party leadership released a video purportedly containing footage of the judge who convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia corruption case.—APP/News Desk

