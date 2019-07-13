Unwell Shahbaz skips NAB court hearing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif did not appear before the accountability court in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam case hearing on Saturday.
Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel filed a plea in the accountability court on behalf of his client to grant him exemption from court appearance. The counsel told the court that the PML-N leader was “not well due to a backache” and his doctor had advised him to take rest.
The court granted the National Assembly opposition leader exemption from appearing over medical grounds. However, co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were presented before the court. The court later adjourned the hearing till July 24.
Last weekend, an aide was spotted handing Shahbaz a back support during a press conference with Maryam Nawaz, where the party leadership released a video purportedly containing footage of the judge who convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia corruption case.—APP/News Desk
