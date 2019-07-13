‘Pakistani mafia’ uses tactics to influence institutions: PM Khan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent reference to the Sharifs, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday just like Sicilian mafia, the Pakistani mafia also used the multiple tactics to pressurise judiciary and other state institutions to protect their billions of rupees laundered and stashed abroad.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister shared a media report on a testimony of former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in a case of bombings and violence in Italy involving mafia to coerce the government in 1990. The report quoted Giorgio Napolitano saying that the attacks had been a form of “extortion or outright pressure aimed at destabilising the entire system.”

Linking the case with the situation in Pakistan, the Prime Minister remarked: “In a similar vein to the “Sicilian mafia”, the Pakistani mafia uses tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurise state institutions and judiciary in order to protect their billions of money laundering stashed abroad.

The Prime Minister’s tweet came after accountability court judge Arshad Malik, who is currently embroiled in a video controversy, claimed in a letter to the Islamabad High Court he was offered bribe by the Sharifs in Nawaz’s corruption case.

Reacting to Prime Minister Khan’s tweet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz accused him of being part of a mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing its political opponents.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said: “You’re a part of the mafia that pressurises judges into targeting and punishing your political opponents. It is you who used the institutions to settle scores with your opponents and defaced and maligned them in the process. Shame on you.”