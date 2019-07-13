Latest News
Huge Power Outage That Plunged Manhattan Into Darkness Ends
Strong 6.6 Quake Hits Off Northwest Australia: USGS
The Inside Story Of Hussain Nawaz-Judge Arshad Malik Medina Meeting
Branded As ‘infiltrators’, Muslims In India’s Assam Fear For Future
Huge Power Outage Plunges Manhattan Into Darkness
UK Envoy Said Trump Ditched Iran Deal To Spite Obama: Report
World Cup Loss To Australia Galvanised England, Says Roy
Russia Launches Space Telescope
France´s Macron Announces Creation Of A Space Force Command
Egypt Opens Two Ancient Pyramids, Unveils New Finds
Adil Hopes To Deliver In Final Despite Shoulder Problem
Pakistani mafia acting like Sicilian’s, says PM
Govt measures to document economy: Traders observe strike across country
Pakistan among 37 states at UN defending China on HR cause
PM part of mafia that targets political opponents: Maryam
Pakistan fined Rs950 bn in Reko Diq case
Opinion
M Saeed Khalid
Peace prospects in Afghanistan
Ghazi Salahuddin
Tales from Peshawar
Babar Sattar
Dignity of justice?
Marc Baréty
Message from France
Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri
Intent and intentions
Newspost
Bad internet speed
Filing system
Parched people
Books to read
Blocking bribery
Editorial
Major recognition
Housing issues
A worst crime
National
No-confidence motion: President to nominate senator to chair Senate session
Flour mills body rebuts FBR reps claim on Roti price
Bilawal fearing defeat in Ghotki by-polls: Dr Firdous
Devaluation, new taxation measures rattle auto industry
Candidates in Mohmand canvassing to woo voters
World
Thousands rally in Sudan to mourn protesters killed in June raid
S Africa’s Zuma to testify at graft scandal inquiry
26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege
Dutch tourist killed in Malaysia cave floods, guide missing
Quake rocks southern Philippines
Sports
Lord’s greentop may assist New Zealand today
England face day of destiny in World Cup final against NZ
Adil hopes to deliver in final despite shoulder problem
NZ happy to be underdogs at Lord’s
Morgan isn’t dreaming yet
Business
Pakistan freezes GM corn trials on contamination fears
Planned bonds likely to receive positive response after IMF’s nod
FBR verifies inventory position of businessmen to prevent tax evasion
Comment
Rupee seen weaker
Karachi
PTI, GDA accuse PPP of using govt machinery to win NA-205 by-election
‘Centre cooperating with Sindh in health sector’
141 medical, dental, nursing students graduate from Bahria University
Injured robber arrested as police foil mugging bid
CITY PULSE
Lahore
CM opens Mobile Police Khidmat Marakiz Programme
BISE toppers to be named today
Govt ready for talks with traders: Sumsam
Four armed men held outside anti-terrorism court
Father of three shot dead
Islamabad
Rain emergency declared in Rawalpindi
340 served notices for by-laws violations
Cleanliness drive in Islamabad launched
CDA asked to halt operation till finalisation of Zone V by-laws
Heat is better than cold!
Peshawar
CM for timely completion of Swat Motorway
CS briefed on KPRA functions, achievements
Youth stabs uncle to death
Sherpao wants probe to ascertain authenticity of leaked videos
Official lauds Lakki admin’s role on RTS Act awareness
