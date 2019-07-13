CS briefed on KPRA functions, achievements

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Salim has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) is playing a progressive role in revenue generation and directed the staff for adopting the more professional attitude.

He said this during his visit to KPRA head office, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

KPRA Director General Tahir Orakzai gave a detailed presentation on the activities, achievements and future plans of the authority.

The chief secretary examined various sections of the authority including Tax Facilitation Center, conference room, audit wing, computer labs. He appreciated the facilities, infrastructure and the achievements of the authority and said it has shown outstanding role in improving revenue.

The chief secretary said praised the efforts and that tax-payers are playing a vital role in the provincial development and their trust in the authority is highly important for the enhancement of maximum revenue.

He and urged the team for professionalism, integrity and tax payers-oriented facilitation in revenue collection.