‘Power provision to SEZs to be expedited to promote industrial growth’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has said that the government has decided to expedite the process of provision of electricity to special economic zones (SEZs) with a view to promoting investment and industrial growth.

He said this while speaking to a meeting jointly chaired by him and Federal Secretary for Power Division Irfan Ali.

The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding provision of required load of electricity to Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park, Sheikhupura, and industrial estates of Rahim Yar Khan, Bhalwal, Vehari and Faisalabad.

Yousaf said industrial growth played an important role in national economy and keeping the wheel of industry turning would put the country on way to progress and prosperity. He said China was showing interest in investment in special economic zones.

The minister said industrial growth in Punjab would contribute to national economy and help address economic problems of the country as well. He said the government was committed to provide a favorable environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business. All possible facilities would be given to industrialists within the regulatory framework, he added.

The chief secretary said issues related to SEZs would be resolved on priority in national interest and for this purpose relevant provincial departments must keep close coordination with federal government.

Irfan Ali said full cooperation would be extended for provision of electricity to special economic zones. He also issued necessary directions to power distribution companies in this regard. He said curbing power theft helped overcome loadshedding.

The meeting was attended by federal secretary board of investment, administrative secretaries of provincial industries and energy departments’ officers concerned.