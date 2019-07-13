close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Swat River inundates agriculture land

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

MINGORA: A flooded Swat River wreaked havoc in Deelay village of the Kabal Tehsil of the Swat district, locals said on Saturday.

The local people said the river had a greater water flow that inundated a vast swath of agriculture land. Two houses owned by Haji Nawab and Ahmed were washed away by the flooded river water.

They said the local population from Ghoreeja and nearby areas had started moving to safer places. The administration had got vacated the flooded areas from people.

