close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

Relief goods distributed among flood victims

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2019

CHITRAL: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) distributed relief goods among the Golen flood affectees and victims here on Saturday.

District secretary PRC Sher Nabi along with District Bar Association President Khurshid Hussain Mughal distributed tents, blankets, mosquito nets, water gallons and emergency lights among the affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Hussain thanked the PRC and other non-governmental organisations for extending timely generous help to the affectees. He urged the government to restore the water supply and routes to the affected village.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus