Relief goods distributed among flood victims

CHITRAL: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) distributed relief goods among the Golen flood affectees and victims here on Saturday.

District secretary PRC Sher Nabi along with District Bar Association President Khurshid Hussain Mughal distributed tents, blankets, mosquito nets, water gallons and emergency lights among the affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurshid Hussain thanked the PRC and other non-governmental organisations for extending timely generous help to the affectees. He urged the government to restore the water supply and routes to the affected village.