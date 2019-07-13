Wonders of learning

I wish to express my concern over the increasing carelessness and disinterest in education in our society. The orthodox education system is partially to blame for this apathetic attitude we are seeing more commonly in students. Education has been made so bland and repetitive by the system that children are always finding excuses to avoid it. Studying is supposed to be more of an exploration of the world unknown rather than rote learning massive texts and handing in assignment after assignment.

Schools need to work towards not putting unnecessary burdens on the students. Teachers need to work at encouraging students about the charms of education. Classroom learning needs to be more interesting than the bunking experience. The worst aspect of our education system is the burden of needing so many books and paperwork for everything. Schools need to become paper-free. Everything, from class-room teaching to homework assignments, should be completely computerized.

Muhammad Shahzaib, Karachi