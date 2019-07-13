close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

Loadshedding woes

July 14, 2019

I wish to bring attention to the regular loadshedding in Soldier Bazaar, Karachi. In the past week alone loadshedding has in total lasted for over 48 hours. Trying to contact the KE Board has been futile and calls are ignored. After following the pre-recorded message it stated that there was no loadshedding in our area. Why are the people of Soldier Bazaar complaining about this then?

This is completely unacceptable. We have been going through this since the beginning of June with constant fluctuations and loadshedding – and it is simply unbearable in this sweltering summer heat. I sincerely request Karachi Electric to please try to alleviate our suffering and give forewarning as well lessening the number of blackouts.

Ashfaq Sharif, Karachi

