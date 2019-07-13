close
July 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

Blocking bribery

July 14, 2019

I would like to thank the minister of education for launching an e-transfer system in Punjab to curb the bribery culture for transfer. Now teachers in Punjab are able to transfer without major intercession, yet I would like to highlight another issue that teachers are now facing. The online E-transfer app generates an online transfer order which clearly states, ‘This is a computer generated copy, no further signature is required.’ However, in some districts the accounts office is demanding CEO and DEO signatures on a copy of transfer orders to find another way to continue their loathsome bribery culture.

I humbly request the education minister to please make this process more streamlined to resolve this issue for teachers.

Muhammad H Sarwar, Sahiwal

