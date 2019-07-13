close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
Books to read

Newspost

 
July 14, 2019

Libraries play a major role in a student’s education and reading regularly can help quite a lot with their studies. However, despite being an important commercial city and the world’s deepest sea port, Gwadar has few libraries and most are outdated, neglected and underfunded.

The government should look towards establishing more libraries in the city to encourage literacy and education. Libraries should be looked at as assets because an educated and literate populace can better serve a nation.

Aqib Dad, Gwadar

