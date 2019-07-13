close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

Parched people

Newspost

 
July 14, 2019

I wish to highlight the issue of water shortage in Dasht so that the district government of Kech understands our plight. The current district authorities promised the people of Dasht that our water issues would be solved if we voted for them. We gave them our votes in the hope that they would help us, yet after gaining their seats of power they have done nothing.

Our people are suffering, our crops and herds are dying and the government has refused to help us. We cannot solve this issue ourselves. I humbly request that the concerned authorities please focus on this issue.

Mairaj Mureed, Kech

