ANP to restructure its lawyers wing

To strengthen the party among the legal fraternity of Karachi, the Sindh chapter of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday announced an organising committee to restructure the National Lawyers Forum (NLF), the party’s lawyers wing. The party has formed a six-member organising committee for the purpose.

In a statement issued from the Bacha Khan Markaz, former student leader Shah Imroz Advocate has been appointed the head of the organising committee of the NLF.

ANP Sindh Information Secretary Bahar Kamal Advocate, Hussain Shah Advocate, Adnan Afridi Advocate, Shehzad Ali Khan Advocate and Yousaf Shah Advocate have been made the organising committee’s members.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed said that he was hopeful that the organising committee would overhaul the NLF to make it an effective forum of lawyers and support the mother party in their campaigns and activities.

“It is the need of the hour to restructure the NLF to play its role to strengthen democracy, easy justice and the rule of law.”

Last week ANP central chief Asfandyar Wali had said that the workers of the ANP would fully participate in the rally of the opposition parties against the federal government on July 25 in Peshawar.

He was addressing the party’s provincial council meeting at the Mardan House, ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed’s residence. Wali said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers lacked the ability to run the country and should be removed from office without delay.

He said the ANP would start its struggle after the July 25 rally, adding that the workers of his party should prepare themselves for it.

ANP Sindh chief Syed discussed the preparations of the July 21 rally to be held in the Dawood Chowrangi area of District Malir, saying that the party had finalised the preparations for its protest rally against rising inflation in the country.