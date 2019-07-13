‘Centre cooperating with Sindh in health sector’

State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said the federal government has been providing all possible support to the Sindh government regarding provision of health care services.

He said this on Saturday as he met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House.

The meeting took into consideration issues related to the health sector, steps taken to prevent the spread of fatal diseases, provision of modern health care services, training programmes for doctors and paramedical staff, and supply of modern equipment to the public sector hospitals.

The governor remarked during the meeting that the anti-polio drive being conducted in the country had been generating positive results. He expressed hope that Pakistan would soon be included in the list of polio-free countries.

People of Thar did not have access to adequate health facilities and the federal government could play a role to provide health services to Thari people, Ismail said.

Dr Mirza said the federal government had been running a campaign against the spread of fatal diseases in cooperation with philanthropists. He added that the Centre was taking measures to actualise its dream of providing health and other basic facilities to all the people of the country without any discrimination. He maintained that the federal government had been fully cooperating with the Sindh government in the health sector.