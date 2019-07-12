Appeal for help

PESHAWAR: Relatives of a poor patient have appealed to the government and philanthropists to help him with his expensive medical treatment, which they cannot afford while his health has been deteriorating with each passing day.

Talking to reporters outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday where the 35-year-old patient was presented before the media, his relatives said that Sawar Khan, a resident of Mayar village in Mardan, were operated on twice and the two surgeries cost him Rs1,50,000 and Rs2,00.000. “Now the doctors proposed to purchase a piece of equipment worth Rs80,000,” said one of the relatives. They said they had spent whatever they had on the treatment of Sawar, a blacksmith by profession. They appealed to the government and philanthropists for assistance. He can be contacted at cell phone: 0314-9371372.