close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 13, 2019

Appeal for help

National

BR
Bureau report
July 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: Relatives of a poor patient have appealed to the government and philanthropists to help him with his expensive medical treatment, which they cannot afford while his health has been deteriorating with each passing day.

Talking to reporters outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday where the 35-year-old patient was presented before the media, his relatives said that Sawar Khan, a resident of Mayar village in Mardan, were operated on twice and the two surgeries cost him Rs1,50,000 and Rs2,00.000. “Now the doctors proposed to purchase a piece of equipment worth Rs80,000,” said one of the relatives. They said they had spent whatever they had on the treatment of Sawar, a blacksmith by profession. They appealed to the government and philanthropists for assistance. He can be contacted at cell phone: 0314-9371372.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus