Firdous equates Sharifs with Sicilian Mafia

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan alleged on Friday that judge Arshad Malik not only presented an affidavit but also a charge-sheet against Sharifs, which makes us understand the real meanings of Sicilian Mafia and Godfather.

In a series of tweets, she said that the very affidavit was a proof that they (Sharifs) were neither innocent nor oppressed. “Whether it is Justice Qayyum’s tape, or the attack of League hooligans on Justice Sajjad Ali Shah court or Rafiq Tarar’s briefcase or scaling of walls to mount attack on the Supreme Court,” she noted.

“This shameful act is the darkest chapter in the country’s history. PML-N is the very party the leaders of which, if are in power, they hold their rivals by the throat and when they are in difficulty, they bow to the feet. There is no agreement on the financial position of Mian Sharif in the family,” she claimed.

She wrote, “Shahbaz father is poor while Nawaz father is rich. And their history is marked by fraud, corruption, bribery and blackmailing and where these negative machinations don’t work, then they use Abid Boxer and Nasir Butt-like hired killers”.

In her earlier tweets, Dr. Awan said Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was an important step towards establishing a welfare state, as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to build a state that ensured protection to the rights of citizens and their betterment and that guards interests of people rather than rulers.

She said Pakistan Housing Project was a practical step of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards materializing the dream of provision of shelter to people. She added this scheme was providing a new confidence to the weak and salaried class and it would also help promote several other industries related to construction.